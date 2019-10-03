According to reporting in the New York Times, a federal judge blocked Gov. Brian Kemp’s controversial Abortion Law, which would have banned abortions as early as six weeks. The law would have gone into affect in January 2020, but the temporary block puts a snag in Republicans plans to change the landscape of abortion in America. Similar southern states have also blocked laws that banned early stage abortions.

Judge Steve C. Jones of United States District Court in Atlanta said the law,”probably ran afoul of women’s right to an abortion, which he said was guaranteed by the Constitution until about 24 weeks into pregnancy.”

______

US Federal Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law was originally published on majicatl.com

Posted 16 hours ago

