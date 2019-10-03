Tracie Hunter to be released from jail on Saturday

Barring any complications, Tracie Hunter will be released from jail Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Civil Division.

The Hamilton County sheriff notified the court Wednesday and announced it Thursday.

“Tracie Hunter will be released from the Justice Center on October 5, 2019,” Sheriff Jim Neil said in a prepared statement. “After my review of her participation in a court-authorized work detail program, I have concluded that Tracie Hunter began the required service on August 12, 2019. Therefore, using the criteria within our policy to apply credit to her sentence, my staff determined that an earlier release date was appropriate.”

The former Hamilton County, Juvenile Court judge, was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, a felony.

She was accused of giving confidential records to her brother, a juvenile court employee who was in the process of being fired.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker sentenced Hunter July 22 to six months minus one day.

FOX19 NOW has learned Hunter signed papers to shorten her jail stay about three weeks into her sentence.

In exchange for counseling inmates, she only has to serve one day for every three days of her sentence.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 8 hours ago

