As if we need more construction and more traffic problems on 75. They have announced that 75 will go down to 1 lane over the weekend.

Via: WKRC

Crews will work on the Liberty Street bridge over southbound I-75 beginning at 9 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The left three lanes will be shut down from Hopple Street to just south of Ezzard Charles Drive.

Exits to Hopple, Harrison, Western/Liberty, and Ezzard Charles will remain open.

Cincinnati: Construction Coming To I-75 This Weekend was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

