As if we need more construction and more traffic problems on 75. They have announced that 75 will go down to 1 lane over the weekend.
Via: WKRC
Crews will work on the Liberty Street bridge over southbound I-75 beginning at 9 p.m. on Oct. 4.
The left three lanes will be shut down from Hopple Street to just south of Ezzard Charles Drive.
Exits to Hopple, Harrison, Western/Liberty, and Ezzard Charles will remain open.
Cincinnati: Construction Coming To I-75 This Weekend was originally published on rnbcincy.com
