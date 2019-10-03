CLOSE
Rihanna Has Launched A New Lingerie Collection Featuring Breast Cancer Survivor

Rihanna is celebrating breast cancer awareness month with a new lingerie collection featuring breast cancer survivor and wellness advocate, Nalie Agustin.

The Savage x Thrivers collection features lingerie, bras, and underwear in shades of pink. The proceeds from the line will benefit Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation which supports research to help men and women battling breast cancer.

