Lonzo Ball’s dad, and arguably one of the most obnoxious stage dads of all time, Lavar Ball, has been accused by his former business, Allen Foster of embezzling more than $2.5 million from Big Baller Brand.

Lonzo is also named in the suit, which says he and his father took the millions from businesses associated with the ball family. Foster’s countersuit has come after Lonzo Ball filed suit against Foster, accusing him of embezzling millions.

The Ball family cut ties with Foster over his criminal past back in March. The Ball family says that Foster couldn’t account for over $1.5 million that went missing.

Foster’s suit hopes to “clear his name and expose LaVar’s scheme to cover up his theft…and to hold Lonzo and LaVar to their contractual obligations.”

LaVar Ball Accused of Embezzling Over $2.5M was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: