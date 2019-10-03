CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Desiigner Wants To Be Released From Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music Label

Desiigner

Source: Def Jam Records / Def Jam Records

Desiigner is not too happy with his record label.

In his latest plea to be released from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Desiigner tweeted on Wednesday, “Free me from this label – 100 emoji.”

In September, Desiigner complained that he was having trouble getting a music video made.

Earlier this year, he went off on IG Live saying, “Nobody is doing this s**t for me, bro. Nobody is doing this s**t for me. I had signed to Kanye West.” Desiigner went on to call ‘Ye “crazy” in the rant.

Desiigner Wants To Be Released From Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music Label  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Vado ft. Jim Jones “Jeff Hamilton,” Lil Durk…
 2 hours ago
10.04.19
Whew Chile The Receipts: Twitter Seems To Think…
 5 hours ago
10.04.19
Clear It Up Then: Chingy Denies Dating Tiffany…
 9 hours ago
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…
 9 hours ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close