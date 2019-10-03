Colourpop Launches New Tinted Moisturizer For Hydrated Skin

Personally, I’m a bit of a stickler for medium coverage formulas . I prefer makeup that looks like second skin with a luminous touch. So, if you’re like me, most foundation formulas don’t stand a chance of being added to your arsenal. to highlight my melanin complexion. While there are a few tinted formulas on the market, Colourpop has officially entered the chat with its new tinted moisturizer and it’s worth ordering a tube or two!

The Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer($14.00, colourpop.com ) is an absolute dream for your skin. Not only is it a huge hit wth makeup lovers for its lightweight coverage, it also works double duty as a skincare essential. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this tinted moisturizer is set to hydrate your skin and leave a soft and supple feel. Best of all, this offering is filled with antoxidants including coconut water that helps to keep signs of aging at bay!

That’s right! Think of your best melanin-rich skin with the maximum level of moisture! We all know that makeup looks best on healthy, glowing skin and this offering will provide just that with every use!

This tinted moisturizer isn’t the only skincare essential you can snag! The moisturizer is home to the Pretty Fresh line that also includes the Hyaluronic Hydrating Primer ($12.00, Colourpop.com), Hyaluronic Setting Mist ($12.00, Colourpop.com ) and a versatile Blending Sponge($7.00, Colourpop.com ). You can even satisfy your fix by purchasing the full collection for a cool $25.00! Now, thats what we call a deal!

Natural-looking skin has always been in and now, you can get your face beat together without having to leave a dent in your wallet. Colourpop has been killing the makeup game with it’s innovative products and celebrity collabs and this colelction will fall right in line.

What say you? Are you planning on giving the Colourpop Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer a try? Let us know down in the comments below!

DON’T MISS:

Colourpop Launches New Tinted Moisturizer For Hydrated Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: tatayanayomary Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: