Behind The Scenes: ‘Degrassi’ Gets Its Own Channel & Tyler Perry Casts Young Dylan For A Comedy Show

Young Dylan has made a name for himself as a talented young rapper and now his talents will shine brighter thanks to the Midas touch of Tyler Perry.

According to Shadow and Act, Perry is partnering with Nickelodeon for a new family comedy show. The series is the latest in Perry’s huge overall deal at Viacom, which also houses his upcoming BET shows.

The Nickelodeon series will follow “a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced.” Of course, Young Dylan is the hip-hop star. The 10-year-old, born Dylan Gilmer, went viral a while back and eventually became a regular on Ellen as a performer and interviewee.

“It’s a thrill to bring this new series to Nickelodeon from the incredibly talented and prolific Tyler Perry, whose track record speaks for itself” said Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins about the upcoming show. “Dylan is an incredibly talented 10-year-old who at heart is a relatable kid making his dreams happen. We know kids are going to love watching Dylan and we can’t wait to introduce him and his new show to our audience.”

For an older audience who grew up loving the teen drama Degrassi, a new channel has been specifically created for you. Shadow and Act also reports that the Canadian teen soap will have its own channel on Pluto TV, the streaming service that was brought by Viacom earlier this year. The channel will have all things Degrassi, including Degrassi: The Next Generation and installments of the later Degrassi series.

The Next Generation originally aired from 2001 to 2009 and acted as the launching pad for such talent as Stephan James from If Beale Street Could Talk and actor turned music artist Aubrey “Drake” Graham. If you want to relive their early stumping grounds you can sign up for Pluto TV, which is available in the U.S. and the U.K.

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 16 hours ago

