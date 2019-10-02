Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s fans are convinced that the breakup rumors about the couple are a PR stunt to promote new music Travis has coming this Friday. (October 4th)

Rumors of the couple breaking up surfaced after there were reports of “non stop arguing” and Kylie being seen dancing with Jaden Smith at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding.

Fans believe that the “breakup” is a PR stunt in order to push Travis’ new music coming on Friday. The “Sicko Mode” rapper took to social media to promote new music almost instantly after news of the breakup surfaced.

Many fans weren’t buying the news, with some even thinking the breakup was a plot for an upcoming Keeping Up with The Kardashian storyline.

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Breakup Is a PR Stunt to Promote His New Music was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted October 2, 2019

