Carlos Dunlap is doing good in the hood. He kicked off Breast Cancer awareness month he treated local woman to a day at the spa. What a kind thing to do.

Via: WKRC

October has long been celebrated throughout the National Football League as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” with players and coaches often wearing pink to support those women fighting the disease.

Bengals: Carlos Dunlap Treats Ladies To Day At The Spa Kicking Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: