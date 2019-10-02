CLOSE
Bengals: Carlos Dunlap Treats Ladies To Day At The Spa Kicking Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Carlos Dunlap is doing good in the hood. He kicked off Breast Cancer awareness month he treated local woman to a day at the spa. What a kind thing to do.

Via: WKRC

October has long been celebrated throughout the National Football League as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” with players and coaches often wearing pink to support those women fighting the disease.

Bengals: Carlos Dunlap Treats Ladies To Day At The Spa Kicking Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month was originally published on rnbcincy.com

