Gucci Mane Set To Release ‘Woptober II’

10/17 JUST GOT LITTY!

Did you think Gucci Mane would allow October to come and not get an album off? 1017 is coming and Big Gucci Guwop is set to drop his new project “Woptober II”.

Gucci hit Instagram to make the declaration, demonstrating a full grin as he is getting a back rub.

The first Woptober hit the boulevards on October 14, 2016, and included Rick Ross and Young Dolph. There are right now no subtleties on what will come to the spin-off. Not long ago, GuWop released the Delusions of Grandeur collection.