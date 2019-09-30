CLOSE
Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence; claims self-defense

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence over the weekend in Florida.

According to TMZ, her manager says she claims self-defense. The actress was arrested at her home in Pasco County after she called 911 Sunday night after having a dispute with her husband, Jeffery Marty.

Her manager says, Marty was trying to choke her and in defense, she pushed and slapped him. She was arrested because she had no marks or bruises on her body, but her husband did.

She is currently being held on a $500 bail bond. The local authorities hold people to cool off for a 24-hour period.

