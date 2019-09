Supporters are still fighting to release Traci Hunter early from jail.

Supporters of former Juvenile Court judge Traci Hunter say they are still pushing to get her released from jail early.

At a news conference Thursday, Bishop Bobby Hilton said he’s gotten an update on whether she would be released, but no details have been made public.

