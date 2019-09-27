CLOSE
The New “RHOA” Trailer Is Out

The season 12 trailer for Real Housewives of Atlanta has been released and in it you see relationships and friendships blow apart.

 

I mean the trailer is so full of drama it begins with people trying to stop cast members from fighting!

The regular cast of characters return to the show and after being pretty much absent from last season, Kenya Moore is back for more shenanigans.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta begins in November.

What do you think about the Season 12 trailer?

Photos
