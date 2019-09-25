CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Nas X Rocks “Panini” On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ [Video]

The Atlanta star also sat down with the host and shared details about his coming out and love life.

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Lil Nas X is continuing to shine bright and currently working another single from his debut EP, 7, despite the staying power of “Old Country Road” on the charts. In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, X performed the track “Panini” and revealed more about his personal life in a sitdown with the host.

Keeping in lockstep with the video for the song, X appeared on the Ellen stage donned in the same robotic suit from the visuals, along with the futuristic city backdrop as seen on his EP’s cover.

In their talk, DeGeneres asked X about his decision to come out with all the massive amount of fame that’s come his way due to his huge single. He also revealed that he is seeing someone but kept the identity to himself.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: Getty

Lil Nas X Rocks “Panini” On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals
Nick Cannon announced he’s getting a daytime TV…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Retired Rapper Nicki Minaj Announces Appearance On New…
 23 hours ago
09.26.19
Good Sport: Nelson Agholor Invites Philly Hero Who…
 23 hours ago
09.26.19
Jim Jones & Chrissy Lose NJ Mansion To…
 24 hours ago
09.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close