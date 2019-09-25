ODIE is a 21-year-old artist on the rise. Born in Toronto and raised by Nigerian parents, ODIE was surrounded by people of all walks of life. He got his start at an early age after his mom enrolled him in a piano class at 10-years-old. Although ODIE did not vibe with the classical piano sounds, his piano background began his musical career.

In high school, ODIE helped a friend write a love song and continued to write after that. With the help of his friends, Chris and Ya’Qob, ODIE has been writing and making music since. He and his crew (Unité) are merging their different cultural backgrounds to create a new sound that is simply amazing!

Check out his interview with Ashmac where he talks about his Toronto roots, his group, how Kid Cudi impacted his life, and what he hopes his music will do for his fans.

See More from ODIE:

Meet ODIE, A Toronto Native Who Is Merging Genres To Create A New Sound was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: