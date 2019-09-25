‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille’s Ex Kevin McCall Charged With Domestic Violence

Kevin McCall, the ex of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille, has been charged with domestic violence. In times past, Marcille, who is currently married, has spoken on McCall’s violent behavior.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, McCall is charged with domestic violence listed as ‘Inflict Corporal Injury to Spouse or Cohabitant’.

McCall is facing up to one year in jail.

A hearing was scheduled for August but it appears McCall did not appear. The court records reveal a bench warrant was held and the hearing was rescheduled for next month.

Back in April, McCall was arrested by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into custody and booked on one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant. The records show the alleged incident went down on January 14, 2019. The name of the alleged victim has not been released.

He was released from jail after posting $75,000 bond.

Marcille and McCall split in 2015. The pair have one daughter together, and Marcille is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Michael Sterling.

Posted 5 hours ago

