Woman Injured in Fight with Local McDonald’s Worker

A woman is expected to have surgery this week, after she was hurt in a fight with a local McDonald’s worker.

WLWT reports that when Britnay Price believed to have been given a wrong order, at the McDonald’s in Colerain, she voiced her frustration with one of the workers. The exchange was so heated, that the worker reportedly swung at her face and seriously injured her eye.

There are no reports yet if the worker has been charged with anything, or if the worker is still employed at McDonalds.

Woman Injured in Fight with Local McDonald’s Worker was originally published on rnbcincy.com

