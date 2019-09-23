CLOSE
There’s a Credit Union for LGBTQ People!

The state of Michigan has officially given the OK for a credit union bank made specifically for the LGBTQ community and it’s set to open next year.

According to thepulseofradio.com, the nation’s first bank specifically for LGBT people was given approval on September 9th in Michigan.  Superbia Credit Union will begin its charter and will offer financial products that usually aren’t given by traditional lenders, such as loans for transgender people in the process of transitioning. Research has shown that gay couples are less likely to be approved for a loan, and when they are, they pay more for financing. They also intend to expand into other services such as insurance, health care, and wealth management specifically designed for LGBT customers. For more information click here.

There’s a Credit Union for LGBTQ People! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

