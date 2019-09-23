CLOSE
Ohio Man Amongst the 3 Dead in Pittsburgh Mass Overdose

Source: Drew Angerer/Stringer / Getty

There was a mass overdose that took place over the weekend at an apartment complex in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Reports say it left three people dead and four injured and a Columbus man is believed to among the dead.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, three men — 32-year-old Rubiel Clemente-Martinez, of Columbus, Ohio; 38-year-old Josue Soberal Serrano, of Carthage, Mo., and 32-year-old Joel Pecina, 32, of Coraopolis — were pronounced dead at the scene. The men were all found deceased early Sunday and it appeared that they had all taken drugs at the same time in an apartment complex that none of them actually had a residence in. It wasn’t clear what drugs they took.

Although this was an isolated mass overdose, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said, “Police are concerned about a tainted, potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community.”

