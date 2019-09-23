CLOSE
Cincy
GM Strike is continuing into Week 2

Hudson Body Plant - Detroit

Source: Photograph by Tudor ApMadoc / Getty

The strike against General Motors, that started two weeks ago, with 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.

Over the weekend negotiations did take place, which says they’re haggling about wages and profit sharing, new product for factories that GM wants to close, a faster route to full wages for new hires, and use of temporary workers.

Workers walked off their jobs early on Sept. 16, shouting down production at about 30 manufacturing sites in nine states.

This is the first national strike by the UAW since 2007, when the union shut down General Motors for two days.

Courtesy of 10tv

