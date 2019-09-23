CLOSE
#NatiNews: UC Healths Raise Minimum Wage

UC Health is giving employees a raise. Greater Cincinnati academic health system, have agreed to raise the minimum wage to $14 per hour for all employees beginning in January.

UC Health is the fifth largest employer in Cincinnati. Learn more about UC Health.

