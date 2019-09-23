Cincinnati: Stop The Violence Peace Rally On The Mlk Bridge!!!

Cincinnati is marching to keep the peace in the streets.

“Enough!” That’s the message as about 100 people came together on the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge to march against violence Sunday afternoon.

“I want my grandkids to grow up in a society where they can go where they want without having to worry about being shot down in the street,” Valerie Watson said.

Watson brought her eight-year-old granddaughter to the rally. She is trying to show her that violence is not the answer.

“I want them to know there’s a solution. We don’t have to stay in the house and live in fear,” Watson said.

