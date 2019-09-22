Via Bleach Report The free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown went off on twitter about the Patriots and NFL owners Sunday over frustrations about his guaranteed money being taken away in Oakland and New England. The team played Brown in last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but additional allegations of misconduct and the publication of those texts led to his release.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Antonio Brown Tweets He Won’t Play in NFL Anymore was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ EZ Posted September 22, 2019

