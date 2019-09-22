CLOSE
Antonio Brown Tweets He Won’t Play in NFL Anymore

Antonio Brown Celebrity Slam

Thaddaeus McAdams

Via Bleach Report The free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown went off on twitter about the Patriots and NFL owners Sunday over frustrations about his guaranteed money being taken away in Oakland and New England. The team played Brown in last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but additional allegations of misconduct and the publication of those texts led to his release.

 

Antonio Brown Tweets He Won’t Play in NFL Anymore was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

