Cincinnati’s Jack Casino will soon be the Hard Rock Casino.

Jack Entertainment LLC announced it had sold it’s Cincinnati Casino for $745 million dollars to Hard Rock International and VICI Properties on Friday, the name change is official in spring 2020.

According to local news the Hard Rock Casino is looking to buy Turfway Park as well.

During the transition, the casino will remain open for business.

We will keep you updated!

Hard Rock Casino coming soon! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Vadermixx Posted 11 hours ago

