Lil Wayne Shows Interests In Making A Collab Album With Drake

It may finally happen! A Lil Wayne and Drake album could be coming in the near future.

For years, the two rappers have been dropping hints about doing a joint album together but it never happened. As reported by Vibe, Weezy has hinted at the possibility of him and Drake working this joint album.

“We’re both doing what we do, but he already know. We still text and send songs here and there, change a verse because he killed me or change a verse ‘cuz I killed him. It’s still the same competition”.

The last time Drake and Lil Wayne were on a song together since 2017. Is it about time for these two to put out an album?

