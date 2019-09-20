An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper will serve no jail time for his role in a crash that killed a 36-year-old Clermont County man earlier this year, a Clermont County judge said Friday.

Trooper Jeremy Ault received two years of community control and 80 hours of community service speaking to young drivers.

He also was ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution and will have limited driving privileges.

Ault pleaded guilty last month to a charge of vehicular homicide.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a vehicular manslaughter charge.

The judge called the incident a “terribly tragic accident, but certainly not Ault’s fault.”

The law enforcement official was responding to a call when he control of his cruiser in slick conditions on Ohio 222 in Batavia on Jan. 4.

His cruiser crossed the center line near the intersection of Diana Avenue and struck Anthony Bertram’s northbound Ford pickup truck head-on.

Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ault remains on occupational injury leave while he continues to recover from injuries he suffered in the crash, patrol officials said Friday.

He was in a wheelchair until recently, his lawyer said.

Ault came to court limping and using a cane.

Bertram’s family said in court Ault should lose his job.

The judge told them that’s up to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

(Source)

Ohio State trooper who killed driver head-on will receive no jail time was originally published on 1015soul.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 13 mins ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: