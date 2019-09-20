CLOSE
PHOTO: Chris Brown Backup Dancer Reveals Gruesome Eye Injury

Chris Brown at NYLON Midnight Garden Party

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

If you are super sensitive to anything gross, then you may not want to see this. Chris Brown’s back up dancer released a photo of the eye injury that she incurred on the set of his music video and it doesn’t look good. Danielle Griffin claims that the injury happened when the makeup/wardrobe stylist poured fake blood on her head for a scene in the video. It immediately began to burn her eyes and she had to go to three different hospitals within 24 hours to seek medical treatment, according to TMZ.

