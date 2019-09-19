A Threesome Gone Wrong Ends With Dave East In The Hospital & With A Battery Charge

Welp I’m sure Dave East didn’t plan on his night of fun with two ladies ending in a violent fight that would lead him to the hospital.

via TMZ

The New York rapper was cited last weekend in Las Vegas after cops interviewed multiple witnesses to an altercation he and 2 women allegedly got into following an appearance Saturday night at Drai’s Nightclub.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Dave invited 2 women back to his room at the Delano hotel and started having sex with them. From Dave’s POV, he told officers that 1 woman was upset he wasn’t giving her as much attention … and flipped out.

Dave told cops she started hurling champagne bottles at him from across the room, and 2 of ’em made contact … striking him in the head and leaving cuts — which cops saw — on his arm and leg.

As for the woman’s version … she told officers that in the middle of the sexual encounter, she and Dave got into an argument, and he threw punches 5-6 times, with one hitting her arm. She said she ran to the bathroom to call cops. She made no mention of bottles being thrown.