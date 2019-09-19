Details On What Tekashi 69 Said In Court, ‘We Participated In A Lot Of Crimes!’

It is what it is.

Daniel Hernandez also known as Tekashi 69 appeared in federal court today in Manhatten. The NY Times reports that he was wearing a navy blue prison jumpsuit as he prepared to be a government witness.

Tekashi told the courtroom about his involvement with the gang. According to the article the Brooklyn rapper said, “We participated in a lot of crimes,” he testified. “Robberies, assaults, drugs.”

He also suggested to the court that his behavior prior to being locked up was just a stunt to create his public image.

“That’s what people liked,” he said on Tuesday. “It was just a formula, a blueprint that I found that worked.”

Back in February, Tekahsi pled guilty to racketeering and gang-related charges. 24 hours after being arrested and charged “he cut a deal with federal prosecutors to flip on his crew.”

Tekashi’s former manager “Shottie”, was sentenced to 15 years. Tekashi will most likely spare himself a long prison sentence after cooperating with the feds.

Inner City Press @innercitypress Replying to @innercitypress and 12 others Who occupied the positions? “Mel Murda was the godfather. Right under was Shotti… Seiko Billy was a five star.”‘ Judge Engelmayer: I’m looking for a stopping point. (He said it will end at 4 pm, in 5 minutes.) Story soon – after the lawyers’ arguments if any Inner City Press @innercitypress #6ix9ine: “Shotti told me if you take care of the people behind the wall, they’ll take care of you.” Judge Engelmayer says lunch will be ordered in for jurors tomorrow, to save time. “Counsel I’ll see you tomorrow.” It’s done for the day. Last story on this coming 1,222 Twitter Ads info and privacy 549 people are talking about this

Inner City Press @innercitypress Replying to @innercitypress and 12 others “We show up at a strip club in Brooklyn. Angels strip club, I don’t want to be quoted.” [There is a court reporter.] I wasn’t making the sign right. He pulled me to the side. Yo, like, if you’re going to be Nine Trey you have to make the sign right. Inner City Press @innercitypress Mr. Hernandez, did you ever see Mr. Ellison make the sign? “Yes.” Cuing up another video. “Your honor, there’s a little technical issue.” Engelmayer: Ok, very good. “Just show the witness the opening frame of Exhibit 802.” Pauses at 7 seconds on the B-word 322 Twitter Ads info and privacy 187 people are talking about this Source

