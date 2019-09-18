Offset hints at new Migos album following his SmackDown Live appearance.
As seen in the footage embedded below, the Atlanta-native donned Ric Flair’s pink robe as he introduced Charlotte prior to her match against Sasha Banks. Offset also hinted at a new Migosalbum during an interview immediately after his in-ring work.
Atlanta’s own @OffsetYRN is HERE to introduce #TheQueen! #SDLive @MsCharlotteWWE
YEAH, THAT’S RIGHT… @OffsetYRN just introduced The QUEEN, @MsCharlotteWWE on #SDLive!
Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait.#SDLive @OffsetYRN @MsCharlotteWWE
As noted, SmackDown Live will be making it’s premiere on Fox on October 4th and the company is bringing back a number of WWE legends as part of a 20th anniversary special. The list of superstars scheduled to appear including The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.
Offset Channels Ric Flair During Appearance On WWE SmackDown Live: Watch was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: