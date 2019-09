The Boondocks are coming back, with HBO Max ordering 2 seasons of the revived animated series from original creator Aaron McGruder. Each season will consist of 24 episodes, with the first new season dropping in fall 2020 with a 50-minute special. All 55 episodes of the original.

