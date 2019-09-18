CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Nicki Minaj Talks ‘Fierce, Fun, and Unapologetic’ New Album

Nicki Minaj

Source: Rancel Lopez / MIA

Prior to her retirement announcement, Nicki Minaj was working on an album and a collaboration with Fendi. Nicki discussed the new projects during an interview with ELLE magazine.

“This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the [Fendi] collection,” Nicki boasted about the pending album.

Nicki had discussed the album on Queen radio calling it “fierce, fun and unapologetic,” and saying that she was working with a mystery producer, although it’s unclear if the album will be released what is clear is her Fendi collection is due out in October.

Check out the full interview with Nick in ELLE’s October edition.

Nicki Minaj Talks ‘Fierce, Fun, and Unapologetic’ New Album was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Beta Pushes On,…
 18 hours ago
09.19.19
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Mood Swings,” Yung…
 18 hours ago
09.19.19
Beyoncé Shares Footage Of Rumi and Sir Carter…
 19 hours ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Has A Message For Everyone Who…
 20 hours ago
09.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close