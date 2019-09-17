YAAS!: Issa Rae Reportedly Producing A ‘Set It Off’ Remake

Word is Issa Rae is producing a remake of one of our fav classic films ‘Set It Off’ and there will be a star studded cast.

via: Hollywood Reporter

Issa Rae, co-creator of the HBO comedy Insecure, is tackling a reimagining of Set It Off, New Line’s 1996 crime thriller which starred Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah.

Rae will produce the new project with an eye to star. Producing with her will be Montrel McKay, Rae’s partner at Issa Rae Productions.

Syreeta Singleton (Black Monday) and Nina Gloster (Star) have been hired to pen the script