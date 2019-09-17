Lawyer For Alleged Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Likens The Charge To “A Jussie Smollett”

The trial for the two men accused of kidnapping superstar rap troll turned states evidence, Tekashi “Henry Hill” 6ix9ine if officially underway and though the “Gotti” rapper was relieved of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry while sustaining some cuts and bruises, his captors allege it was all staged a la Jussie Smollett.

Page Six is reporting that Anthony Ellison’s defense lawyer Devereaux Cannick told jurors “It’s a Jussie Smollett, if you will” referring to the kidnapping his client is accused of participating in.

Cannick went on to tell jurors that Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, staged the kidnapping in order to hype the release of his then-forthcoming single “FEFE,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The lawyer claimed Hernandez posted a “diamond-encrusted pendant” to his Instagram account, along with the phrase “somebody come snatch my chain.”

For fans who’ve been keeping up with rainbow haired rapper since he broke through with his smash single “Gummo,” part of Tekashi’s troll game was taking to social media and claiming that no one would be able to ever touch him or rob him because his crew was so thorough. In the end it turned out the wolves he boasted about having turned on him and got him themselves, but was it all an act? In today’s age of social media fame and peoples endless pursuit of “likes” we wouldn’t put anything past anybody.

Tekashi for his part is set to take the stand as early as today (September 17) and being that he’s facing all kinds of charges of his own you can expect prosecutors to be standing by with a gang of coin roll wrappers for all the dimes he’s expected to drop. Heck, he might bless them with a few extra quarters while putting in his own two pennies.

