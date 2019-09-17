It seems like we say this every day Stop the violence. Yet we say it again Cincinnati we have to stop this violence in our city & against each other.

Via: (WKRC)

Police are looking for four teenage suspects after a security guard was shot at in Evanston late Monday.

It happened outside an apartment building just after 11 p.m. on Gilbert Avenue near Durrell Avenue.

The victim suffered a scratch on his right hand but it was undetermined if that was due to gunfire, according to police.

One shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Cincinnati: Security Guard Shot In Evanston was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: