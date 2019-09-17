CLOSE
Cincinnati: Security Guard Shot In Evanston

It seems like we say this every day Stop the violence. Yet we say it again Cincinnati we have to stop this violence in our city & against each other.

Police are looking for four teenage suspects after a security guard was shot at in Evanston late Monday.

It happened outside an apartment building just after 11 p.m. on Gilbert Avenue near Durrell Avenue.

The victim suffered a scratch on his right hand but it was undetermined if that was due to gunfire, according to police.

One shell casing was recovered at the scene.

