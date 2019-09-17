CLOSE
Sushi Lovers at High Risk of Catching Superbug

I am a Sushi Lover just like millions of other Americans but researchers are warning that the delicious dish may be linked to a superbug that could be dangerous for human consumption.

According to the DailyMail, scientists have done some major research including swabbing the skin of dolphins, and they found that the number of non-treatable bugs on their skin doubled between 2009 and 2015. They also feel that superbugs, which cause antibiotic-resistant infections, are spreading rapidly in the ocean. They warn that eating raw or under-cooked fish could cause you to catch one of these nasty bugs and these antibiotic-resistant infections are the biggest threat to modern medicine.

Wow! Will this deter you from eating sushi?

 

 

