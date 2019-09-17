Kanye West Confirms Gospel Album Release Date

So, this is really happening! Deacon Ye’ is dropping a new gospel album titled ‘Jesus is King.‘ Kanye made the announcement during his recent Sunday Service event in Atlanta.
Check out the announcement below:
Kanye told the crowd that his new album will be dropping September 27th and was met with applause from the crowd. On another note, jazz musician Kenny G has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Kanye.
Will you check out Kanye’s new album?
