CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Kanye West Confirms Gospel Album Release Date

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

So, this is really happening! Deacon Ye’ is dropping a new gospel album titled ‘Jesus is King.‘ Kanye made the announcement during his recent Sunday Service event in Atlanta.

Check out the announcement below:

Kanye told the crowd that his new album will be dropping September 27th and was met with applause from the crowd. On another note, jazz musician Kenny G has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Kanye.

Will you check out Kanye’s new album?

 

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

Continue reading Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

[caption id="attachment_2913205" align="alignleft" width="749"] Source: Paul Natkin / Getty[/caption] After a week of insane Tweets of rocking MAGA hats, dissing Former President Obama and calling Trump his “brother,” Kanye West is back at it again. On Friday (April 27) he dropped a new single “Ye vs. The People” with fellow rapper T.I. to take his love for #45 to the next level. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent/But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President,” Kanye raps to which Tip retorts, “Yeah you can, at what cost though?/Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?” Sigh…Clearly, Black Twitter had some serious words with this one.

 

Kanye West Confirms Gospel Album Release Date was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
Diddy Says His Girlfriend Lori Harvey IS NOT…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
NC Cheerleader On Probation After Political Stunt At…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Michael Jordan Launching His Own TEQUILA
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Wiley Calls Drake a “Culture Vulture” Over OVO…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close