Oh, Snap!! Not only have these two arch-enemies made up and squashed their beef over both being with late rapper Notorious B.I.G. but, now songstress Faith Evans and Queen Bee Lil Kim are going on tour together!

Faith made the announcement with Lil Kim standing by her side at the 25th Anniversary party for B.I.G’s ‘Ready to Die” album, according to EurWeb.com. The ladies plan to co-headline the ‘First Ladies Tour.’

Check out the video announcement here.

I am so here for this tour. Would you purchase tickets?

Faith Evans & Lil Kim Announce Tour!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

