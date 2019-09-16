Diddy Says His Girlfriend Lori Harvey IS NOT PREGNANT

Ok so maybe we jumped the gun a little bit when we saw Diddy rubbing his new boo Lori Harvey’s stomach but he’s stetting the record straight and Lori isn’t pregnant…at least not for now.
via TMZ:
Diddy was touching her tummy because he was complimenting her on her tight abs … as she was flaunting them with her open shirt.
Here’s the thing … we’re told the rap mogul and Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old daughter are getting very serious. The fact they’ve been inseparable the past few months — in NYC, Italy and elsewhere — paints a pretty clear picture.
Our sources say the love train is going to keep on rolling this weekend at the Revolt Summit festival in Atlanta too … where Diddy’s the headliner.
