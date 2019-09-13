Lil Nas X Enlists DaBaby For “Panini” Remix [Video]

Lil Nas X might still be milking his massive hit “Old Town Road” for all its worth, but he’s got a new track that’s climbing the charts as well. From his 7 EP, the single “Panini” has been getting a little bit of burn, and a new remix featuring equally buzzing artist DaBaby should push this one to the masses easily.

X teased the remix via Twitter this week, promising $100 to anyone who could guess who would be featured on the initial remix. Adding to the guesswork and in what could be an epic troll, the hybrid artist announced that the “Panini” remix will be the first of 25 such remixes.

A video treatment has been released for the first of the official remixes for “Panini,” which features images from the cult classic cartoon Chowder, and an effective and typically dope verse from DaBaby with all his North Carolina flair.

Check out the “Panini” remix below featuring DaBaby.

