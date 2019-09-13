CLOSE
Usher Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit

Usher is now off the hook with a sexual assault case.

via TheBlast

A lawsuit filed against Usher has just been dismissed in Los Angeles after the accuser filed documents to drop the case.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Quantasia Sharpton through her attorney Lisa Bloom filed to dismiss the case, it was made official today.

It is unclear from the filing if this was a settlement, or if Sharpton simply dropped the case against the singer.

Quantasia went after the ‘Nice & Slow’ singer – along with a Jane Doe and John Doe – sued claiming they all had sexual relations with Usher. They all say he risked their health by not telling him about his alleged diagnosis with a sexually transmitted disease.

Sharpton claimed that she and Usher had sex after a performance of his in Atlantic City on her birthday. Usher has denied all of Sharpton’s allegations.

Usher Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

