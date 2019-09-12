Two people were charged with narcotics-related offenses after an Ohio crime task force seized nearly $300,000, 13.5kg of cocaine, and two semi-automatic handguns.

The warrant was served after an intense narcotics investigation, officials said. The identity of the suspects charged in the case have not been released.

“This was a great team effort by all those involved in the task force,” according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officials said one of the semi-automatic handguns seized was reported stolen from Columbus.

Additional details about the case have not been released. Click here to view items seized.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the case include Columbus Division of Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Gahanna Division of Police, the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Source: NBC4i

Task Force Seizes $300,000, Cocaine, Semi-Automatic Guns In Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: