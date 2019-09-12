CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Nas X Drops In On His Former High School For Surprise Visit [Video]

The Lithia Springs High School performed tracks from his latest release, including his huge hit "Old Town Road."

Lil Nas X Surprise Visit To Lithia Springs High School

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Nas X and his amazing run for the year hasn’t slowed down much, and he’s now using his massive fame to put smiles on faces and to get folks out their seats. The “Old Town Road” star visited his former high school much to the delight of the students for a surprise visit they didn’t see coming.

X, now 20, was just attending Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, Ga., a town 18 miles west of Atlanta, a few years back. As reported by the crew at Hot 107.9, X thrilled the Lithia Springs Lions by rocking a few songs, including his smash single.

As evidenced by the video below, the student body was especially thrilled.

Way to give back, Lil Nas X!

Photo: Getty

Lil Nas X Drops In On His Former High School For Surprise Visit [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
15 items
Fans Believe Rihanna Is Pregnant & Are Completely…
 3 hours ago
09.13.19
14 items
Ashanti Thee Stallion Outfit Had Thirst Trap Twitter…
 4 hours ago
09.13.19
The Struggle Continues: R. Kelly Hit With Arrest…
 4 hours ago
09.13.19
Lord Jamar Says He Doesn’t Listen To Women…
 5 hours ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close