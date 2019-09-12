Another One!: Baby #2 is On the Way for DJ Khaled & Wifey Nicole Tuck

Another one!

A brand new bundle of joy is on the way for DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck.

Khaled announced the new addition to his family in an Instagram video showing his wife’s belly during an ultrasound.

“Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way,” wrote. “After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.”

Tuck gave birth to Asahd back in 2016. He’s turning 3 next month. No word yet on whether or not the soon-to-be big brother will have a little brother or little sister.

Written By: tkminspired Posted 23 hours ago

