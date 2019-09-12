Kevin Hart Released from Hospital

We are all still rooting for the full recovery of actor/comedian Kevin Hart after his spine-fracturing car accident over the Labor Day weekend. He is making some progress though. Reports say that he has finally been released from the hospital, but he won’t be going home just yet.

According to PageSix.com, he will be living in a live-in rehab facility for about a week to further his recovery efforts. He had surgery following the crash and is able to walk, but is reportedly in terrible pain.

Get well Kevin!

