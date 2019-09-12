‘L&HHNY’ Renewed For Season 10, OG Cast Members Coming Back

Fans of Love & Hip-Hop New York will be pleased to know that some of the original members of the franchise will be returning in season 10.

Filming for the new season has started in Brooklyn and on set are Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, Kimbella Vanderhee (season 2) and Juelz Santana.

Yandy Smith-Harris and Juju C will return, Yandy has been there since the first season and Juju made his debut in season eight.

Safaree and fiancee, Erica Mena return and Tahiry Jose (season 3 & 4) as well as OGs, Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin, and Somaya Reece will make an appearance in season 10.

What do you think about some of the original cast members returning to “L&HHNY?” Remy Ma and Papoose haven’t been announced for season 10, should they sit out this season?

