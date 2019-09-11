Blac Youngsta Talks New Music, Being a Ordained Minister and Plays ‘Think Quick”

| 09.11.19
Blac Youngsta stopped by The QuickSilva Show today, TOOT-TOOT! We loved having him here. His energy was through the roof! We learned a lot of interesting about him. Did y’all know he was a whole minster!? Who would have thought! Club on Sunday, twerk contests the rest of the week, preach! Speaking of his ministering, Youngsta is looking for a couple to marry.

He is making it a competition, to enter and qualify, be sure to use the hashtag #ChurchOnSunday; he will pay for the entire wedding of your dreams and marry you. Another way he expressed that he would love to channel his new title as Minister Youngsta, would be to preach and marry unions at Kanye’s ‘church’. His album is about to drop in about seven weeks so for the next couple of weeks he will drop mini-series every Sunday until it officially drops; maybe that has to do with his OCD he discusses!

Another fun fact is homeboy has a little pep in his step be sure to go on our page and watch Friday’s dance battle!

