ICYMI, Rihanna has a girl crush on Lizzo. The singer and fashion mogul gave the “Truth Hurts” singer a standing ovation during her VMA performance and even sent her an encouraging message after the performance.

Now Rihanna may be ready to collaborate with the singer, “Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s such a badass,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight during her Savage x Fenty fashion show at the Barclays on Tuesday night.

“I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now…”She is everything that Savage stands for,” said Rihanna.

Rihanna said that confidence like Lizzo’s is what her fashion brand is all about. “No matter your size, color or shape it’s your attitude that makes you savage.”

Rihanna Says She’d Love to Collab With ‘Badass’ Lizzo: ‘She Is Everything That Savage Stands For!’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted September 11, 2019

