Rappers…entertainers…pay your taxes!!!!

According to court documents, Young Thug owes the state of Georgia $176,000.

It started with an $87,000 tax bill and it has grown because of penalties for non-payment.

The original taxes are from 2014. The state of Georgia is now threatening to seize property and assets if the bill isn’t paid.

Young Thug Allegedly Owes $176K In Taxes was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted September 11, 2019

